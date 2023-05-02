The UK will see more than 1,000 members of the Public and Commercial Services union - including those working at passport offices - staging walkouts till May 5. Strikes are also planned during the upcomng coronation weekend. According to reports, security staff at Heathrow Airport are planning to strike strike from May 4 to 10 and again from May 25 to 26 over salary issues. The organisers insist that it will cause "mayhem". Another nearby aerodrome may also see scenes of "chaos" as security staff for Glasgow airport negotiate a pay rise.

