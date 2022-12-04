From Apple to Amazon, advertisers return on Twitter, Elon Musk says, ‘Thanks’2 min read . 08:21 AM IST
Apple Inc has resumed advertising on Twitter, Elon Musk said on Sunday, according to a report by Bloomberg news agency. Besides, reports have emerged that Amazon.com is also planning to restart advertising on Twitter at about $100 million per year. However, Amazon, Apple, and Twitter have not said anything publicly.
The news is a further sign of de-escalation of a brewing war between advertisers and Twitter.
As per the Bloomberg report, Musk asserted during a Twitter Spaces conversation on Saturday, adding that Apple is the largest advertiser on the social media network. The billionaire, who didn’t elaborate further on Apple, spoke for more than two hours from his private plane during the chat, which had more than 90,000 listeners.
Earlier this month, Musk met Apple Inc Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook at the iPhone maker’s headquarters, signaling a detente in a brewing war between the technology companies.
Musk posted a video on Twitter of a pond at the Apple Park headquarters where a shadow of the Twitter owner and Apple’s top executive can be seen briefly. A few hours after the meeting, Musk said that the two had a “good conversation" and “resolved the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from the App Store." Musk said the Apple CEO was “clear that Apple never considered doing so".
It must be noted Musk recently blasted Apple, accusing the maker of iPhones and Mac computers of mostly stopping advertising on Twitter and threatening to withhold the site from its App Store.
Since the time Musk took over Twitter, a range of companies has suspended advertising on Twitter, including General Mills Inc. and Pfizer Inc., following uncertainty over whether the platform will revise its policies to combat hate speech and misinformation. On Sunday, Musk posted a tweet thanking advertisers for returning to Twitter.
Elon Musk hopes to revive the company’s verification programme in the next week after it had been paused to deal with imposters.
