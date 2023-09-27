Teenagers in Philadelphia coordinated a series of thefts from stores after a peaceful protest over a judge's decision to dismiss charges against a police officer who shot and killed a driver

A peaceful protest against a US court's decision turned into a massive act of hooliganism when dozens of masked men ransacked Apple, Foot Locker and Lululemon stores in Philadelphia on Tuesday. Several videos of groups of masked teenagers swarming into different stores surfaced on the internet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the viral videos, these masked teenagers could be seen stuffing plastic bags with merchandise and fleeing. So far, the police have arrested 15 to 20 people in the matter. Such incidents occurred after people protested peacefully over a US judge's decision. The judge ordered to dismiss murder and other charges against a Philadelphia police officer who shot and killed a driver, Eddie Irizarry, through a rolled-up window.

In one of the videos, masked people in hoodies could be seen running out of Lululemon store with merchandise. At that time, police officers could be seen thrashing many of them to the sidewalk. Photos of a sporting goods store at a mall showed mannequins and sneakers scattered on the sidewalk. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bunch of criminal opportunists Clarifying about the recent acts of mass robbery, Interim Police Commissioner John Stanford said that the ransacking were not linked with the protest. He called the group of looters as “a bunch of criminal opportunists," reported AP.

The thefts and unrest stretched from downtown to Northeast and West Philadelphia. During the robbery, looters ensured that they leave the stores completely destroyed with broken windows and mess.

People appeared to have organised efforts on social media, Stanford said. Police are investigating “that there was possibly a caravan of a number of different vehicles that were going from location to location" and that a couple of people in the caravan were in custody. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Targets closes nine stores in four states amid mass robbery incidents The thefts at major stores coincided with the day when general merchandise retailer, Target announced to close nine stores in four states. The decision was taken to maintain the safety of its staff, material and consumers. One Target store was closed in New York City's East Harlem neighbourhood, and three in the San Francisco Bay Area, saying that theft and organised retail crime have threatened the safety of its workers and customers.

