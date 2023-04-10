The world might have overcome the COVID pandemic, but weak demand, excess inventory and global uncertainty continued to be a burden for traditional personal computer makers. Global shipments shrunk by 29.01 per cent to 56.9 million in the first quarter of FY23, compared to the same quarter in 2022, said the report by International Data Corporation (IDC).

Reflecting the collective trend in the industry, key players like Apple's personal computer shipments was down by 40.5% in the January-March quarter in 2023 compared to the same quarter in previous financial year. Other PC makers like Lenovo (30%), Asus (30.2%), and Dell Technologies (31%) also suffered significant loss in their PC shipments.

View Full Image Global Shipment of personal computer dropped by 29 per cent in the first quarter of FY 2023. (IDC)

The data has also shown some improvement to pre-COVID levels. The results from the IDC Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker showed that there has been a temporary return to pre-COVID patterns. However, the shipment volume in January-March quarter was prominently lower than the 59.2 million units shipped during the same quarter in 2019 and 60.16 million in 1Q 2018.

"Though channel inventory has depleted in the last few months, it's still well above the healthy four to six week range," said Jitesh Ubrani, research manager for IDC's Mobility and Consumer Device Trackers. He also added that the inbuilt stock of the PC makers will continue to be high till the middle of the year.

Slump in growth giving a chance to PC makers to explore China's alternatives

Brighter side of the part says that the pause in growth and demand of products, is giving these PC makers a chance to explore production options outside China. PC makers are also reshuffling their plans for the remainder of the year and have also begun to pull in orders for Chromebooks due to an expected increase in licensing costs later this year.

PC shipments likely to suffer in the near term

There are high chances that the pressure on PC shipments will remain the same for a few more months and will improve towards the end of 2023 in lines of improved global economy and upgradation to Windows 11.

"By 2024, an aging installed base will start coming up for refresh," said Linn Huang, research vice president, Devices and Displays at IDC.

If the trend of upgradation of installed base alligns with that of the improvement in economy, then there are chances of market upside next year, he added. Possibly, there are chances that there will be increase in PC demands.