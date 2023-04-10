From Apple to Lenovo-Kingpins suffer due to poor demand for desktop computers2 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 08:12 PM IST
Global shipments of personal computers fell by 29 per cent yoy in the January-March quarter of FY23. Out of the global players, Apple suffered the most with a 40 per cent reduction in its global shipment in the first quarter
The world might have overcome the COVID pandemic, but weak demand, excess inventory and global uncertainty continued to be a burden for traditional personal computer makers. Global shipments shrunk by 29.01 per cent to 56.9 million in the first quarter of FY23, compared to the same quarter in 2022, said the report by International Data Corporation (IDC).
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×