A Guardian report, citing embassies in Qatar data, said 6,500 migrant workers had died in the country since it won the World Cup bid. Denying the reports, the government however said between 2014 and 2020, there were 37 deaths among labourers at World Cup stadium construction sites, only three of which were "work-related". Others who have died might be those who have been living in the country for long and died of old age or other reasons.

