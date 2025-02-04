From Berkeley to the U.S. government: Who is Akash Bobba, the 22-year-old engineer joining Elon Musk-led DOGE?

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), helmed by Tesla chief Elon Musk, has appointed six young engineers to modernise government operations through technology and automation, reportedWired. However, concerns have emerged over their limited experience in public administration and access to sensitive data.

Reportedly, the team is aged between 19 and 24, which includes Indian-origin Akash Bobba, alongside Edward Coristine, Luke Farritor, Gautier Cole Killian, Gavin Kliger, and Ethan Shaotran. Despite their youth, they now hold prominent roles within agencies such as the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) and the General Services Administration (GSA). One of the recruits is reportedly still a university student.

Bobba, 22, studied at the University of California, Berkeley, where he was part of the prestigious Management, Entrepreneurship, and Technology (MET) programme, added the report. His expertise spans artificial intelligence, data analytics, and financial modelling, having interned at Meta, Palantir, and the hedge fund Bridgewater Associates.

Reportedly, he also gained recognition for his programming abilities when he successfully rebuilt a deleted codebase overnight, earning top marks for his team’s project.

The report adds that Bobba now serves as an “expert” at the OPM, reporting directly to DOGE’s chief of staff, Amanda Scales, a former recruitment leader at xAI and Uber. Reports indicate he also holds an active GSA email and A-suite level clearance, granting him access to all physical spaces and IT systems within the agency.

Critics argue that these hires may have circumvented standard security clearance procedures, raising national security concerns. The appointments have sparked a debate on the potential risks of fast-tracking young, albeit talented, individuals into influential government roles.