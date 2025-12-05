From Bhagavad Gita to Kashmiri Saffron: A look at PM Modi's gifts for Russia's Vladimir Putin

Among the gifts Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented to Russian President Vladimir Putin were flavour-rich Assam black tea, premium Kashmiri saffron, a handcrafted silver horse, an intricately designed tea set, and a Russian translation of the Bhagavad Gita.

The edition of the Srimad Bhagavad Gita offers Lord Krishna’s counsel to Arjuna on duty, the immortality of the soul and the path to spiritual freedom during the Kurukshetra war in the Mahabharata.

Its timeless wisdom inspires ethical living, mind control and inner peace, with translations making it accessible to modern readers worldwide, officials said.

Grown in the fertile Brahmaputra plains, Assam black tea is prized for its robust malty flavour, bright liquor and traditional processing using the 'Assamica' variety.

Recognised with a GI tag in 2007, it represents a rich heritage shaped by land, climate and craft.

Beyond its cultural legacy, it is also valued for potential health benefits, making each cup both comforting and wholesome.

The ornate Murshidabad silver tea set, crafted with intricate engravings, reflects the rich artistry of West Bengal and the deep cultural importance of tea in both India and Russia.

Gifted with affection, the set celebrates the enduring India-Russia friendship and the timeless ritual of tea, the officials said, as reported by PTI.

The handcrafted silver horse from Maharashtra, adorned with intricate detailing, showcases the finesse of India's metal craft traditions. Symbolising dignity and valour celebrated in both Indian and Russian cultures, it reflects shared heritage and mutual respect, the officials said.

The poised and forward-moving stance of the handcrafted horse serves as a metaphor for the enduring and ever-advancing India-Russia partnership.

The handcrafted marble chess set from Agra showcases exceptional artistry and practical elegance, reflecting the region’s renowned stone inlay tradition and representing its signature craft under the ‘One District One Product’ (ODOP) initiative.

Kashmiri saffron—referred to locally as 'Kong' or 'Zaffran'—is grown in the high-altitude fields of Kashmir and is highly valued for its vibrant colour, distinctive aroma and rich flavour, carrying deep cultural and culinary importance.