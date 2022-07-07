From Brexit to Partygate, an overview of Boris Johnson’s career

Boris Johnson on Thursday ‘officially’ resigned as leader of Britain's Conservative party, paving the way for the selection of a new prime minister. In his resignation speech from outside of his official residence in 10 Downing Street, he stated, “It is clearly the will of the parliamentary Conservative party that there should be a new leader of that party, and therefore a new prime minister." However, he will continue to serve till the new prime minister takes office, Johnson confirmed.

