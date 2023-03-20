From bunk beds to private suites - Innovative aviation ideas shortlisted for Crystal Cabin awards2 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 03:39 PM IST
Crystal Cabin Awards provides a glimpse into the future of air travel
Around the world, airlines are working to enhance our cabin experience and make it more comfortable. Crystal Cabin Awards acknowledges that effort and showcases innovative ideas which break the stereotypes around the cabin experience and provide an exciting glimpse into the future of air travel.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×