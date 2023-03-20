Around the world, airlines are working to enhance our cabin experience and make it more comfortable. Crystal Cabin Awards acknowledges that effort and showcases innovative ideas which break the stereotypes around the cabin experience and provide an exciting glimpse into the future of air travel.

Julia Grosser, a spokesperson of the Crystal Cabin Awards told CNN Travel that this year's awards are turning a corner after the shock the airline industry went through during the Covid-19 pandemic. “Airlines, manufacturers, and suppliers are heavily investing in their onboard products again," Grosser tells CNN Travel, and also pointed at “significant innovation visible even in economy class – from bunk beds to better connectivity."

The awardees are shortlisted in eight categories ranging from eco-friendly travel to enhancing the comfort levels of flight cabins.

Skynest

Air Newzealand's “Skynest" concept is one of the shortlisted ideas which revolves around providing bunk beds in the cabin. The idea is motivated by providing even economy class passengers, and some opportunity to rest and the concept was first revealed in 2020.

View Full Image Air Newzealand's “Skynest” concept

Multicabin

Middle seats in aircraft are the most disliked seats and people pray to not get stuck between two unknown passengers. Spanish architecture company Taller De Arquitectura T36 is working on the concept which according to designers is “a goodbye to middle seats."

The idea is to have three separate economy cabins at two separate levels. It includes a mix of real and virtual windows.

View Full Image Taller De Arquitectura T36 will eliminate the middle seats

Tilde Aviation Concept

Joshua Nilsson, a Scottish graduate of the Savannah College of Art and Design has submitted his Tilde Aviation Concept under the university category of the Crystal Cabin awards. The idea is around having a private, enclosed in-air suite ideal which is best for passengers traveling in groups.

The design is like four chairs sitting opposite each other to lie-flat beds.