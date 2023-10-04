From C-3PO's head to Titanic costumes: Over 1,800 items on sale at annual auction next month
This year, the annual live auction will take place from November 9 to 12. Entertainment memorabilia auctioneer Propstore will sell more than 1,800 items.
From ‘Star Wars’ droid C-3PO's head to Leonardo DiCaprio's ‘Titanic’ costume, a trove of costumes and props are all set to be auctioned next month in a sale of film and television memorabilia worth around $14.6 million, according to a report published by Reuters.
