From ‘Star Wars’ droid C-3PO's head to Leonardo DiCaprio's ‘Titanic’ costume, a trove of costumes and props are all set to be auctioned next month in a sale of film and television memorabilia worth around $14.6 million, according to a report published by Reuters.

The annual live auction will take place from November 9 to 12 in which entertainment memorabilia auctioneer Propstore will sell more than 1,800 items.

Leading the sale, which Propstore estimates will fetch more than 12 million pounds (14.6 million), is the light-up head actor Anthony Daniels wore to play C-3PO in "Star Wars: A New Hope", with an estimate of 500,000 - 1 million pounds ($600,000- $1.2 million). Daniels is also selling other "Star Wars" memorabilia.

Speaking to Reuters, Propstore founder, and Chief Executive Stephen Lane said, "We have his complete archive from his time of working on the 'Star Wars' films, including some of the props and body components and parts, his head, his hands, his feet. We have his original scripts with the annotations in there as well."

Lane said the lots came from collectors, curators, archives, film studios, and production companies.

“The demand is growing and we're seeing things travel all over the world...and they're bought by passionate fans and lovers of the movies, collectors. But some of these items also end up in museums and studio archives," he told Reuters.

Costumes for sale include a shirt, waistcoat, and trousers DiCaprio wore in “Titanic"(100,000 - 200,000 pounds), Honey Ryder's bathrobe as worn by Ursula Andress in "Dr. No" (70,000-140,000 pounds), and Johnny Depp's stunt costume from "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides" (50,000-100,000 pounds).

Props include Harrison Ford's bullwhip from "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" (100,000-200,000 pounds), "Nightmare on Elm Street" character Freddy Krueger's hero metal glove armature and hand-drawn schematic (200,000-400,000 pounds), and Tom Hanks' sneakers from "Forrest Gump" (15,000-30,000 pounds), as per Reuters reports.

Other lots include Stanley Kubrick's hand-annotated shooting script for "The Shining" (30,000-60,000 pounds) and a coat worn by Marlon Brando in "The Godfather" (25,000-50,000 pounds).

(With Reuters inputs)

