From chicken ballotine to Tiny Dancer: What was on the royals’ menu and playlist for Trump

US President Donald Trump spent his state visit at Windsor Castle, where he received an official greeting from King Charles III. The visit came as UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer sought to advance a trade deal with the US and push forward a new technology partnership.

While Trump was welcomed with royal ceremony, thousands of protesters filled the streets of London. Demonstrators called him a “fascist” and a “racist,” and opposed the government’s support for US policies, including immigration actions and backing Israel in its war in Gaza, CBC news reported.

What Was Served at the Banquet? Guests were served a lavish menu, beginning with Hampshire watercress panna cotta with parmesan shortbread and quail egg salad. The main course featured chicken ballotine wrapped in zucchini, served with thyme and savoury infused jus. Dessert included a vanilla ice cream bombe with raspberry sorbet and lightly poached Victoria plums.

The drinks list featured Pol Roger champagne, a variety of wines, and soft drinks for Trump, who does not consume alcohol. Later in the evening, guests were offered a 1945 Warre’s Vintage Port — a nod to Trump as the 45th US president — and a special cocktail, the Transatlantic Whisky Sour, made with Johnnie Walker Black, marmalade, pecan foam, and topped with a toasted marshmallow on a star-shaped biscuit.

Banquet Playlist The evening’s playlist included music known to be among Trump’s favourites, such as the Italian aria Nessun dorma, Elton John’s Tiny Dancer, and a James Bond medley — selections often played at his rallies, CBC reported.

Trump’s Remarks In his banquet address, Trump called his second state visit to the U.K. “truly one of the highest honours of my life,” as King Charles sat beside him.

He praised Britain’s role in shaping law, liberty, and free speech, and said the US and UK had “done more good for the world than any other country.”