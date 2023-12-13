'From China's conflict to climate disasters': What Nostradamus predict for 2024?

Nostradamus, a 16th-century French astrologer and physician, is often cited for his supposed predictions about the future. He is best known for his book "Les Prophéties" (The Prophecies), a collection of 942 poetic quatrains often said to predict future events. Numerous readers across generations have held the belief that Nostradamus foresaw a wide range of events, ranging from the Great Fire of London to the nuclear destruction of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

However, it's essential to note that his writings, particularly in "Les Prophéties," are written in a cryptic and metaphorical style, making them open to various interpretations. Many of his quatrains are vague and can be applied to different events.

Did Nostradamus get anything right about 2023?

“So high will the bushel of wheat rise / That man will be eating his fellow man" is the line quoted to talk about the possibilities that Nostradamus predicted in the post-modern world. While it is true that the world has seen a lot of economic and financial volatility in the past year, it is not clear if Nostradamus predicted these things and his phrase “man will be eating his fellow man" also remains largely metaphorical.

Predictions for 2024

Although nothing can be said about the degree of their intensity, some lines used by Nostradamus do mention things happening around us with a possibility of becoming worse in 2024. "The dry earth will grow more parched," “and there will be great floods," are some of the lines used by Nostradamus. There is no genius in observing that the changing climatic conditions are making disasters more intense and are expected to get worse next year.

“Red adversary will become pale with fear / Putting the great Ocean in dread," as per Sky History, this line of Nostradamus is seen in line with the rise of China and its expansionist policies which are changing the security dynamics of the world. China holds considerable influence in the Indian Ocean region and the red color is associated with communism, the kind of social organization Chinese people have decided for themselves.

The Sky History report also mentioned that Nostradamus's predictions got the death of Queen Elizabeth II right in 2022. Interestingly, the report makes sense of some lines like “King of the Isles", “driven out by force", and “one who will have no mark of a king," to conclude that King Charles III may be soon ousted from power and Prince Harry, who stepped down from his royal duties can take the throne.

“Through the death of the very old Pontiff / A Roman of good age will be elected," this line by Nostradamus is seen as an indication that in 2024, the world might get a new Pope. Pope Francis is currently in his mid-80s and has suffered from various medical ailments this year.

