From CIA toppling the Tehran govt to Trump’s new ‘bombs’ warning – A timeline of the US-Iran nuclear conflict

US President Donald Trump's recent nuclear warning to Iran has triggered fresh ‘nuclear threats’ stand-off between the two countries. Iran has allegedly “loaded all launchers” in its underground missile cities and is ready to attack, after Trump threatened to bomb the country if it did not reach a deal on its nuclear program.

This stand-off, however, is not new. These tensions have been simmering for decades now, with the US and Iran at loggerheads over the latter's ambition for nuclear prowess.

Here's everything you need to know about the conflict:

1953 - CIA helps topple Iran government In 1953, even as Iran started becoming tired of foreign involvement in their affairs, the US helped stage a coup to overthrow Iran's elected prime minister, Mossadegh.

At the time, Mossadegh's move to nationalise the country's oil fields was seen as a serious blow to the US and Britain as both countries depended heavily on the Middle East for their oil needs.

The US then supported the appointment of Iran’s monarch Mohammad Reza Pahlavi as Shah of Iran, fuelling the anti-American sentiments in the country.

1957 - Nuclear coorperation agreement signed A civil nuclear cooperation agreement is signed between the US and Iran. This agreement went on to become the backbone of Iran's controversial programme, providing the country with necessary technology and resources for nuclear armament.

In 1970s, Iran begins developing the programme with support from the US.

1979 - The Iranian Revolution Millions of Iranians protest against the Shah's regime, who they say is corrupt and illegitimate. Secular protesters oppose his authoritarianism, while Islamist protesters oppose his modernisation agenda.

Eventually, Ayatollah Khomeini, an Islamic scholar who had been arrested and deported by the Shah in 1964, comes back from exile and becomes the supreme leader of Iran, after Khomeini flees the country.

1979-1981 - Iran hostage crisis Dozens of American citizens are taken hostage after Iranian students storm the US embassy in Tehran. They demand Shah to be extradited to Iran to stand trial for “crimes against the Iranian people”. The Shah was in the US at the time for his cancer treatment. Advertisement

Fresh US air strikes target Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen

After a long stand-off of 444 days, Iran releases the hostages. But, in return for state assets being unfrozen. Ronald Reagan becomes the US President and diplomatic ties with Iran, which have never been restored since, were cut off.

1980 - Iran-Iraq war The tensions between the two countries become even worse after US backs Iraq's invasion of Iran, which continues for eight long years.

1984 - Iran becomes ‘a sponsor of terrorism’ Under Reagan's leadership, the US declares Iran a “state sponsor of terrorism”. This designation still stands.

1986 - President Reagan's arms sale to Iran President Reagan covertly approves a high-profit arms sale to Iran despite and embargo in place. Media reports said that through this sale, Reagan hoped to ensure the return of Americans held hostage in Lebanon by Hezbollah, a terror group with close ties with Iran. The US was still backing Iraq in its invasion of Iran. Advertisement

1988 - Iranian plane shot down by the US An Iranian civilian airliner is shot down by the US, which said it mistook it for a fighter jet amidst firing between American and Iranian ships in the Persian Gulf. All 290 passengers and crew onboard are killed. Iran dismisses US' claim and calls it intentional.

2002 - US declares Iran is part of an ‘Axis of Evil’ President George Bush calls Iran, along with Iraq and North Korea, as part of an ‘Axis of Evil’, fuelling anti-American sentiments in Iran even further. It is to be noted that Iran had secretly helped US in its fight against the Taliban in the wake of the 9/11 attacks.

2003 - US worried over Iran's nuclear programme Tehran agrees to suspend production of enriched uranium and allow stricter inspections of its nuclear sites amidst US' growing concerns over Iran's nuclear programme. Advertisement

But this is short-lived as Iran restarts the production, leading to stricter and years of international sanctions against it.

2013 - Six countries sign a nuclear deal A nuclear deal is signed between Iran and six other countries after years of negotiations with President Barack Obama’s administration, in exchange for lifting of some sanctions hampering Tehran's economy. This deal slows down Iran's nuclear programme. The deal is seen as a major breakthrough in the US-Iran nuclear conflict.

2017 - Iran's ‘missile’ response to Trump Donald Trump takes office in the White House and bans nationals from seven Muslim-majority nations, including Iran, from entering the US for 90 days. Iran calls the ban as an “obvious insult to the Islamic world”. In response, Iran goes on to conduct a ballistic missile test. Tensions over Iran's nuclear deal rise again between the two countries. Advertisement

2018 - Trump quits the nuclear deal In a shocking turn of events, US, under the Trump administration, withdraws from the Iran nuclear deal. Trump calls the deal “one-sided” and announces he will place new sanctions on Iran.

2019 - The year of chaos 2019 sees the worst of the conflict between the US and Iran as tensions begin to worsen. After US declares Iran's most powerful military institution, the Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps, as a foreign terrorist organisation, Iran declares US a “state sponsor of terrorism”.

In June, Iran reduces commitments to the nuclear deal after it is blamed for attacks on oil tankers in the Persian Gulf and oil facilities in Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, the US also imposed new sanctions on Iran, prompting the latter to ramp up enrichment of low-grade uranium. Advertisement

Trump says he sent letter to Iran leader to negotiate nuclear deal

2020 - US kills Soleimani, Iran responds with missiles A US airstrike kills Iran’s top general Qasem Soleimani while on a visit to Iraq. In retaliation, Iran fires missiles at Iraqi bases that house American troops a few days later. Trumps says more sanctions will be imposed on Tehran.

2021 - Biden promises to revive nuclear deal US President Joe Biden promises to revive the nuclear deal with Iran but several months of talks draw no conclusion. The deal remains hanging.