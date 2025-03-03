From Comedian to President: 5 surprising facts about Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky; net worth and properties

Volodymyr Zelensky, the President of Ukraine, has a remarkable and multifaceted life. Here are five lesser-known facts about him:

1) Before entering politics, Zelensky was a popular comedian and actor. He gained fame as the star of the Ukrainian television series Servant of the People.

2) Zelensky co-founded a production company called Kvartal 95, a production house behind popular comedy shows, sitcoms, and films.

3) Zelensky holds a law degree from the Kyiv National Economic University. He didn't pursue law as a profession.

Advertisement

4) Zelensky has advocated for digital initiatives, including digitizing public services and creating a more transparent government.

5) When Zelensky announced his presidential candidacy in 2018, many critics saw him as inexperienced and underestimated his chances. However, his outsider status, charm, and anti-corruption platform helped him win the presidency in a landslide victory in 2019 with over 70% of the vote.

Net Worth of Volodymyr Zelenskyy According to a Forbes Middle East report, despite social media reports claiming he’s a billionaire, Volodymyr Zelensky doesn’t come close to making it to the Forbes’ global wealth rankings.

Forbes said he was reportedly worth roughly $20 million when Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

Also Read | Zelenskyy lauds ‘productive’ talks with PM Meloni on ways to end Ukraine war

Volodymyr Zelensky real estate holdings Zelenskyy owned a flat in Ukraine valued at around $1 million. This flat was part of his portfolio before he entered politics and reflected his lifestyle as a successful entertainer.

Advertisement

In 2019, Zelensky purchased a villa in Forte dei Marmi, Italy. The villa was bought for around $4 million, a noteworthy investment for someone in Zelensky’s position. However, in 2020, Zelensky sold this villa.

Zelensky's salary as Ukraine President As president, Zelenskyy officially receives a modest salary by international standards. His monthly pay is approximately 28,000 Ukrainian hryvnias (about $930 USD).