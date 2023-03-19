From death penalty to ban on certain pills - US abortion row heats up

From death penalty to ban on certain pills - US abortion row heats up2 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 03:15 AM IST
The US Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade has prompted several states to curtail abortion rights and access - from bans to a proposed death sentence. Thirteen states now enforce bans on abortion at any point in pregnancy
The US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year, paving the way for bitter protests and a clutch of bills and new laws seeking to restrict abortions. While some states have moved to safeguard women's rights in this regard - or even expand access - others appear to have taken a decisive step or two in the other direction. From a proposed death penalty to restricting access to abortion pills - here's a look at some of the ‘anti-abortion steps’ that have cropped up so far.
