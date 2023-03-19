From death penalty to ban on certain pills - US abortion row heats up

The US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year, paving the way for bitter protests and a clutch of bills and new laws seeking to restrict abortions. While some states have moved to safeguard women's rights in this regard - or even expand access - others appear to have taken a decisive step or two in the other direction. From a proposed death penalty to restricting access to abortion pills - here's a look at some of the ‘anti-abortion steps’ that have cropped up so far.

It is pertinent to note here that several of these state laws have been challenged in courts and some remain paused or stuck in limbo at this time.

Abortion bans of varying durations

In the past year numerous states have enforced bans that come into place at different points of time during a pregnancy. Thirteen states now enforce bans on abortion at any point in pregnancy, while Georgia bans it once cardiac activity can be detected, or at about six weeks’ gestation.

A proposal to ban abortions at six weeks in Florida received overwhelming approval from a state House committee on Thursday with Democrats acknowledging there was nothing they could do to stop it from eventually becoming law. The proposal is moving along while a ban on abortions at 15 weeks - signed into law by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis last year - is still facing a legal challenge.

Death Penalty for abortions

In January this year, South Carolina Republicans co-sponsored a bill that sought to apply the state's homicide laws to people who undergo abortions. Put more simply, the bill - already referred to the state House Judiciary Committee - would have put women undergoing abortions at par with those found guilty of murder, punishable with the death penalty. As the legislature gained prominence the lawmakers backing it dwindled - dropping from 24 to 15 last week. Some Republican leaders have indicated that the bill would be "dead on arrival" and wouldn't reach the House floor.

Prohibiting abortion pills

In recent weeks several states have moved to restrict access to abortion pills. They are already banned in 13 states that have blanket bans on all forms of abortion. 15 states have limited access to abortion pills - with six requiring an in-person physician visit.

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon signed the nation's first explicit ban on abortion pills into law on Friday night. The ban would would take effect in July, pending any legal action that could potentially delay that.

Meanwhile, the Republican-led Senate in Kansas has passed a prohibition on prescribing abortion pills via telemedicine. The House is considering the measure.

Republican representatives in Texas have introduced legislation that would compel internet providers to block websites that supply abortion pills or provide information on how to obtain an abortion. The state has already imposed a complete ban on abortions with very limited exceptions.

