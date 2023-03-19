From death penalty to ban on certain pills - US abortion row heats up

The US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year, paving the way for bitter protests and a clutch of bills and new laws seeking to restrict abortions. While some states have moved to safeguard women's rights in this regard - or even expand access - others appear to have taken a decisive step or two in the other direction. From a proposed death penalty to restricting access to abortion pills - here's a look at some of the ‘anti-abortion steps’ that have cropped up so far.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}