SpaceX owner Elon Musk said that “taking people from any city to any other city on Earth in under one hour” is now possible.

Will SpaceX enable travelling "anywhere on Earth in an hour"? "This is now possible," said the company's owner, Elon Musk. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Musk claimed this while reacting to a post on X (formerly known as Twitter). The post, published on November 6, had a video attached to it.

The video was captioned as: “Under Trump's FAA [Federal Aviation Administration], SpaceX could even get Starship Earth to Earth approved in a few years — Taking people from any city to any other city on Earth in under one hour." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, the message in the video read, "Most long distance trips less than 30 minutes. Anywhere on Earth in under and hour."

Several social media users reacted to the post, with some claiming that the "chance of SpaceX IPO in next 4 years is also high now". Another user exclaimed, "Wow!!! Things just keep getting better!!!" Another post read, “The same people attacking SpaceX would be the same people running to Elon Musk for help if an asteroid was going to hit earth..."

The speculations around Elon Musk's next move gained momentum after he emerged as "First Buddy" to US President-elect Donald Trump. He has also received the "uncle" status in Trump's family, potentially due to his growing influence at key meetings held at Trump's residence. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Elon Musk, who is the world's richest man and one of the most influential people to endorse Trump in 2024 presidential election, spent millions of dollars to support Trump's presidential campaign and made public appearances with him.

He has already been appointed to head the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) along with Republican leader Vivek Ramaswamy. Musk is expected to gain significantly from this key position in the US government, given the contracts his companies, such as SpaceX and Tesla, have with the US government.

Trump said that Musk and Ramaswamy will reduce government bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut waste and restructure federal agencies. Trump said the new department would bring in external expertise and work with the White House and Office of Management and Budget. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tesla currently faces a diverse landscape of state driverless vehicle laws that Musk blasted in an October 23 earnings call, calling it “incredibly painful to do it state-by-state."

He signaled he would advocate for one federal approval process if Trump won and followed through on a promise to name Musk “efficiency czar." “If there’s a department of government efficiency," Musk said, “I’ll try to help make that happen."