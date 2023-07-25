From First Republic to Turkey's 1st female central bank head, Erkan has come a long way in her career6 min read 25 Jul 2023, 01:41 PM IST
Hafize Gaye Erkan, the first woman to run Turkey's central bank, is surprising investors with her plans to shape one of the world's biggest economies. However, she faces challenges in turning around a struggling $900 billion economy while working alongside President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
After proving her mettle in the finance and banking industry across the globe, Erkan has again returned to the country where she was born. After taking First Republic to its best phase and proving herself in Goldman Sachs, Hafize Gaye Erkan, became Turkey's first female Central Bank head last month.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×