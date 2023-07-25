As she waited to take over, a mentor encouraged her to protect herself by getting something in writing, the people said. She did: When First Republic promoted her to co-CEO with Herbert in 2021, her contract said that if she didn’t take over the top seat by the end of the following year, and if she left the bank because of it, First Republic would have to pay up. Thanks to that agreement, she took an extra $10.1 million with her on her way out the door. She left with more than $23 million, regulatory filings show.