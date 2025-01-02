From France to New Orleans: A look at major vehicle attacks that shook the world

A New Year's celebration in New Orleans turned deadly when Shamsud-Din Jabbar drove his truck, displaying an Islamic State flag, into a crowd. Vehicle attacks have increasingly marked global tragedies, including notable incidents in France, Germany, China, and the US.

The New Year's celebration turned tragic in the United States after a US citizen, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, who served in the military, rammed his truck with a flying Islamic State flag into revelers celebrating the new year at the famed French Quarter in New Orleans. At least 15 people died in the terror act, while 30 others were left wounded. Though vehicle attacks are becoming increasingly common, let's take a look at several other such incidents which shook the world.

Germany In December 2024, at least five people were killed and over 200 were injured when a car plowed into a busy outdoor Christmas market in Magdeburg. The attacker was identified as a 50-year-old doctor from Saudi Arabia who moved to Germany in 2006.

China In one of the deadliest attacks in China, 62-year-old Fan Weiqiu deliberately drove through people exercising outside a sports complex in Zhuhai, killing 35 people in November 2024. He was detained at the scene with self-inflicted knife wounds. The court sentenced him to death.

Wisconsin In November 2021, a man named Darrell Brooks deliberately drove his SUV into a Christmas parade near Milwaukee, killing six people. He was convicted in 2022.

Canada Four members of a Muslim family were killed on June 6, 2021, when a 22-year-old self-confessed Canadian white nationalist, Nathaniel Veltman, hit them with a pickup truck. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called it “a terrorist attack, motivated by hatred." He has been sentenced to life in prison.

New York In October 2017, at least eight people were killed after an Islamic extremist from Uzbekistan drove a pickup truck onto a popular New York City bike path. Sayfullo Saipov was convicted of federal terrorism charges.

Spain In August 2017, at least 14 people were killed after a 22-year-old man rammed a car into crowds in Barcelona on Las Ramblas. The accused had fled the scene after the incident, and he was shot dead by police a few days later near Barcelona.

Australia In Jan 2017, at least six people were killed after a car hit crowds at a pedestrian mall. James Gargasoulas is found to have been in a state of drug-induced psychosis and is sentenced to life in prison, reported AP.

France In 2016, at least 86 people were killed in a gruesome truck attack on Bastille Day in Nice after a Tunisian-born French resident drove a truck along a packed seaside promenade in the French Riviera resort. The attacker, identified as Mohamed Lahouaiej-Bouhlel, was killed by police. The attack was claimed by Islamic State.