From ‘Freezer Farms’ to jets, logistics operators prepare for a covid-19 vaccine

UPS is lining up rows of freezer units, packed together in what the company calls freezer farms, for vaccines requiring minus 80 degrees Celsius in Louisville, Ky., and Venlo in the Netherlands, near the delivery giant’s global air hubs, Mr. Wheeler said. UPS said it was expecting certain vaccines to require minus 80 degrees, but the freezer units, which can each hold up to 48,000 vials of vaccines, can be dialed down to minus 85 degrees and up to minus 20 degrees if temperature requirements for vaccines change, he said.