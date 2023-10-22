From garbage dump to park: NYC's Fresh Kills landfill's miraculous transformation
NYC opened Freshkills’ North Park in Staten Island, giving the public access to where the landfill once sat. It's a lesson for other cities.
Staten Island’s Freshkills was once the world’s largest dump. In 2001, New York City shut it down and began the process of turning it into a park. A soccer field opened in 2013 and a bikeway in 2015. North Park, the first section allowing public access into the interior of the former landfill, opened last weekend.