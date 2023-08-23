Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing: Once busy in mocking India's lunar mission, Chandrayaan-2, for its failure, former Pakistan Minister Fawad Hussain has now switched sides and praising India's third lunar mission. After applauding, Fawad Hussain also appealed for the telecast of the Chandrayaan-3 lunar landing by Pakistan media.

The former Pakistan minister congratulated India and called the achievement a major milestone for humankind.

“Pak media should show #Chandrayan moon landing live tomorrow at 6:15 PM… historic moment for Human kind specially for the people, scientists and Space community of India…. Many Congratulations," Fawad tweeted on Tuesday.