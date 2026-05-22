From India to China: 6 countries investing billions in AI to reduce foreign tech dependence

As global competition in AI intensifies, governments worldwide are rapidly expanding state-backed AI initiatives to reduce dependence on foreign technology companies.

In recent months, countries including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, India and Singapore have announced new AI policies, sovereign AI programmes and large-scale infrastructure investments, reflecting how AI is being treated as part of an economic strategy and national competitiveness rather than just a private-sector technology race.

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Here are 6 countries racing to build their own AI ministry and sovereign AI ecosystem.

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India India has intensified its sovereign AI push through the IndiaAI Mission, a government initiative led by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. The mission includes plans for a national AI compute infrastructure with thousands of GPUs, support for Indian AI startups, public datasets and skilling programmes aimed to strengthen India’s AI ecosystem. The government has also positioned the INDIAai platform as a hub for AI policy and collaboration.

India also highlighted its AI ambitions during the Global IndiaAI Summit 2024, where policymakers, startups and global technology firms discussed AI governance, semiconductor infrastructure and responsible AI development.

United Arab Emirates The UAE became one of the first countries to formally institutionalise AI governance by appointing a dedicated Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence in 2017. The ministry later expanded its role to include the digital economy and remote work applications, reflecting the UAE’s ambition to integrate AI into governance and public services. Abu Dhabi recently announced a $13 billion AI strategy aimed at building what officials describe as the world’s first fully AI-native government by 2027, according to a report by The Times of India. The UAE has also invested heavily in Arabic-language AI models and semiconductor partnerships as it attempts to position itself as the Middle East’s leading AI hub.

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Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia has rapidly expanded its sovereign AI ambitions as part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030 diversification strategy. A major recent step was the launch of Humain, a new AI-focused company backed by the Public Investment Fund (PIF). The initiative aims to build AI infrastructure, cloud computing systems and Arabic large language models tailored for regional markets, according to Reuters.

Singapore Unlike countries focusing primarily on scale, Singapore has emphasised responsible AI deployment and regulatory transparency. Reuters recently reported that Singapore is discussing “nutrition labels” for AI products. According to the report, these labels would explain how AI systems work, their intended uses and their limitations to consumers.

The country has introduced multiple AI governance frameworks while also investing in smart city infrastructure, AI talent development and enterprise adoption.

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China China continues expanding state-backed AI infrastructure as part of its long-term technological self-sufficiency strategy.

One example is Zhipu AI, which Reuters reported has received more than $1.4 billion in state-backed funding while helping deploy sovereign AI systems internationally. China’s strategy also prioritises domestic semiconductor manufacturing, homegrown AI models and state-controlled cloud infrastructure to reduce reliance on Western technology ecosystems.

France French policymakers have repeatedly warned against Europe becoming overly dependent on American or Chinese AI ecosystems. It has supported major AI research projects, domestic AI startups and EU-wide regulation through measures such as the AI Act. The Global Sovereign AI Initiatives Tracker tracks additional sovereign AI initiatives.