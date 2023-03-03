Home / News / World /  From India to Switzerland, how prices of Starbucks Coffee change with countries
Starbucks coffee is well-known for its wide variety of premium flavors and high prices. The price of a Starbucks coffee range from one country to another which is based on many factors and the website TalkMarkets has displayed these different prices on what it called the Starbucks affordability index.

The analysis is based on multiple sources including surveys, Google reviews, delivery applications, menu images, etc. The coffee chosen for the analysis is the most expensive Tall Latte.

According to the results, Tall Latte is the most expensive in Switzerland priced at $7.17 while in Turkey, the price is just $1.31.

If we talk about the prices of Tall Latte in other countries, the coffee costs $3.26 in the United States, $4.23 in China, and $3.56 in India. The prices in developed countries like the US are also relatively less, however, it is usually observed that brands keep prices high in high-income countries compared to developing or less-developed countries.


The analysis is based on multiple sources including surveys, Google reviews, delivery applications, menu images etc (TalkMarkets)

The analysis also calculates the affordability of Starbucks coffee in different countries by comparing the Latte price as a percentage of median daily income.

According to an affordability study, Starbucks Latte is most affordable in countries like the US (2.1%), Norway (3.1%), Austria (3.1%), Qatar (3.3%), Australia (3.4%), etc. while India (71.3%), Cambodia (86.1%), Vietnam (57.7%), Bolivia (39%) are some of the countries where the coffee is the least affordable.

The data shows that while in US or Norway, a Starbucks Latte will cost just 2-3% of your income, in countries like India and Cambodia, the percentage is more than 70%.

Starbucks was originally a single store that sold coffee beans and equipment, but it eventually expanded into a coffee shop chain. Today, the company has more than 32,000 locations in 83 countries, and it is one of the most recognizable brands in the world. It has also entering into the grocery and retail markets, selling packaged coffee, tea, and other products in supermarkets and online.

 

