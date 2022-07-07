From Jayshree Ullal to Neerja Sethi: 5 Indian-origin women feature in America’s richest self-made women list2 min read . 11:07 AM IST
- Featuring among the list of America's richest self-made women in 2022 are these five Indian-origin entrepreneurs
Forbes last month in June released the eighth annual list of America’s richest self-made women and it recorded the country's top female entrepreneurs who have managed to shatter glass ceilings in their respective fields. Tapping into old horizons and new by creating their brands, companies to build their fortunes, they have managed to become America's most successful, richer than ever before. Featuring among the list of America's richest self-made women are these five Indian-origin entrepreneurs:
According to Forbes, Jayshree V Ullal at number 15 is one of America’s richest self-made women with her current net worth of around $1.9 billion. Jayshree V has been heading Arista Networks since 2018 and owns about 5% of Arista’s stock.
At number 24, Neerja Sethi comes in with a total net worth of $1billion. Neerja Sethi co-founded the IT consulting and outsourcing firm Syntel with her husband Bharat Desai in 1980 in their apartment in Troy, Michigan, and started the business with an initial investment of just $2,000, according to the magazine. Sethi has an undergraduate degree in mathematics, a master’s degree in computer science.
At number 57, Neha Narkhede, the co-founder and former CTO of Confluent comes with a total net worth of $490 million. While she grew up in Pune, Narkhede went on to study Computer Science at Georgia Tech, working as a software engineer at Linkedin.
At number 85 stands Indra Nooyi, the former PepsiCo CEO with a total net worth of $320 million. The magazine reported that Nooyi's fortune stems from the stock she was granted following her sting at PepsiCo.
Lastly, at number 97 is Reshma Shetty with a total net worth of $220 million. Shetty is the co-founder of Gingko Bioworks, a synthetic biotechnology company which was created in 2009 with four others, including her husband Barry Canton.
