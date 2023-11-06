From Jordan to Turkey - Which countries have recalled ambassadors from Israel amid war?
Several countries including Turkey, Bolivia, and Honduras have recalled their ambassadors from Israel to protest the ongoing war in Gaza.
Several countries have recalled their ambassador to Israel since war broke out last month. NATO member Turkey became the latest entrant to this list on Saturday after recalling the official for consultations. The Recep Tayyip Erdoğan-led country has also broken off contact with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to protest the ongoing war. Bolivia had been the first country to cut diplomatic ties over Israel's treatment of Palestinians in Gaza.