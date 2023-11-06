Several countries including Turkey, Bolivia, and Honduras have recalled their ambassadors from Israel to protest the ongoing war in Gaza.

Several countries have recalled their ambassador to Israel since war broke out last month. NATO member Turkey became the latest entrant to this list on Saturday after recalling the official for consultations. The Recep Tayyip Erdoğan-led country has also broken off contact with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to protest the ongoing war. Bolivia had been the first country to cut diplomatic ties over Israel's treatment of Palestinians in Gaza.

Which countries have recalled ambassadors from Israel? Bolivia Bolivia became the first nation to sever diplomatic ties with Israel over its "disproportionate" attacks in Gaza at the beginning of this month. Deputy foreign minister Freddy Mamani told a press conference on November 1 that his country had taken the decision “in repudiation and condemnation" of Israel's military actions.

Honduras "Given the serious humanitarian situation suffered by the Palestinian civilian population in the Gaza Strip, the Government of President Xiomara Castro de Zelaya has decided to immediately call Roberto Martinez – Ambassador of the Republic of Honduras in Israel – to Tegucigalpa for consultations," foreign minister Enrique Reina tweeted on Saturday.

Turkey Turkey’s foreign ministry said that its ambassador to Israel had been recalled for consultations “in view of the unfolding humanitarian tragedy in Gaza caused by the continuing attacks by Israel against civilians". Meanwhile Israel's envoy to the other country had left last month due to security reasons after protests erupted.

Colombia "I have decided to recall our ambassador to Israel (Margarita Manjarrez) for consultation. If Israel does not stop the massacre of the Palestinian people, we cannot be there," Colombia's leftist President Gustavo Petro wrote on X last week.

Chile Chile – which has the largest Palestinian population outside the Arab world – said on Tuesday that it was recalling its ambassador in protest against Israel's "unacceptable violations of international humanitarian law".

Bahrain The country's lower house of parliament announced the halting of economic ties with Israel and the return of ambassadors on both sides this week. The announcement on Thursday however prompted contradictory reactions with Israel insisting that it had not been notified. It claimed that ties with Bahrain remained "stable".

"The Council of Representatives confirms that the Israeli ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain has left Bahrain, and the Kingdom of Bahrain decided to return the Bahraini ambassador from Israel to the country," a parliament statement said.

Jordan Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said the Jordanian ambassador would only return to Tel Aviv if Israel halted its war on the enclave and ended "the humanitarian crisis it has caused".

“This is to express Jordan's stance that rejects and condemns the Israeli war on Gaza that kills innocents and is causing an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe," he said in a statement carried on state media.

The official later said on Saturday that Israel is committing "war crimes" and that it should not be above international law.

