Prime Minister Narendra Modi met several world leaders, including British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and US President Joe Biden, at the G7 Summit in Italy on Friday.

"Together, we aim to create impactful solutions that benefit the global community and create a better world for future generations," he said.

Here's what PM Modi said on meeting different leaders on the sidelines of the G7 Summit:

1. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz: PM Modi said the interaction with Chancellor Scholzvon Friday was very productive. "The India-Germany Strategic Partnership can play a major role in furthering global growth which is inclusive and sustainable," he said.

2. Japanese PM Kishida: PM Modi said it was a "delight" to meet PM Kishida on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Italy. He said the India and Japan "look forward to working together in defence, technology, semiconductors, clean energy and digital technology".

The two nations "also wish to advance ties in infrastructure and cultural linkages". PM Modi said, “Strong ties between India and Japan are important for a peaceful, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific."

3. Italy PM Giorgia Meloni: PM Modi also had a "very good meeting" with Meloni on Friday. "We discussed ways to further cement India-Italy relations in areas like commerce, energy, defence, telecom and more. Our nations will work together in futuristic areas like biofuels, food processing and critical minerals," PM Modi said.

He added that he also thanked Meloni for inviting India to be a part of the G7 Summit and for the wonderful arrangements.

4. Canadian PM Justin Trudeau: Among other leaders whom PM Modi met in Italy was Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. PM Modi shared a picture of him shaking hands with Trudeau amid the Summit on Friday. The meeting between the two leaders came in the wake of diplomatic tension between India and Canada over allegations related to the alleged killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil.

5. President Joe Biden: PM Modi posted on X, saying it's always a pleasure to meet US President Joe Biden. "India and the USA will keep working together to further global good," he said.

6. King of Jordan Abdullah bin Al Hussein: PM Modi said he met Hussein on the sidelines of the G7 Summit. "India values the strong ties with Jordan," he added.

7. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres: PM Modi said he was pleased to meet UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in Italy.

8. Pope Francis: PM Modi met Pope Francis and invited him to visit India. "Met Pope Francis on the sidelines of the G7 Summit. I admire his commitment to serve people and make our planet better. Also invited him to visit India," the Prime Minister posted on X.

9. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy: PM Modi said he "had a very productive meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy". In a post, the Prime Minister said India is eager to cement bilateral relations with Ukraine further.

"Regarding the ongoing hostilities, reiterated that India believes in a human-centric approach and believes that the way to peace is through dialogue and diplomacy," PM Modi added. Russia's “military operation" in Ukraine, which started around February in 2022, continues.

10. French President Emmanuel Macron: After meeting Macron, PM Modi said, "This is our fourth meeting in one year, indicating the priority we accord to strong India-French ties." The two leaders discussed "numerous subjects such as defence, security, technology, AI, Blue Economy and more".

"We also discussed how to encourage innovation and research among the youth. I conveyed my best wishes to him on the hosting of the Paris Olympics, which begins next month," PM Modi said.

11. UK PM Rishi Sunak: "It was a delight to meet PM Rishi Sunak in Italy. I reiterated my commitment to further strengthen the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the third term of the NDA Government," PM Modi said.

He added, “There is great scope to deepen ties in sectors like semiconductors, technology and trade. We also talked about further cementing ties in the defence sector."

12. PM Narendra Modi also engaged in a "delightful conversation" with Brazil President Lula, Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and President of UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

PM Modi had reached Italy on Friday to attend G7 Summit as an Outreach Nation.

