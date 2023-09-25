From K-pop to sales girls: AI goes mainstream in South Korea

From K-pop to sales girls: AI goes mainstream in South Korea3 min read 25 Sep 2023, 11:33 AM IST
South Korea's Pulse9 is creating AI humans for companies, with research showing the global market for such creations could reach $527bn by 2030. The AI humans have been used in the K-pop industry and have appeared on live television and interned at major firms.
Her face is a deepfake. Her body belongs to a team of similar-sized actors. But she sings, reads the news, and sells luxury clothes on TV as AI humans go mainstream in South Korea.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message