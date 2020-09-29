From Kennedy-Nixon to Trump-Biden: 60 years of US presidential debates

■ 2016: The first debate between Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton drew 84 million U.S. television viewers, a record for a debate and a rare number in an age of digital streaming. An exchange of insults dominated their second debate, with Clinton jabbing at Trump for sexually aggressive remarks about women he made on a just-uncovered 2005 videotape. Trump sought to deflect criticism by accusing Bill Clinton, the candidate's husband, of having done worse to women. In her book published in 2017, Clinton wrote that in their second debate Trump made her skin crawl by stalking her around the stage and she wondered if she should have told him to “back up, you creep." Instead she said, “I kept my cool, aided by a lifetime of dealing with difficult men trying to throw me off." In the third debate Trump called Clinton “such a nasty woman" and declined to say he would accept the election results.