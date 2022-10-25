From King Charles III to Mona Lisa, why are activists spoiling exhibits

In a show of protest against the government's new oil and gas deal, two climate activists smeared Britain's King Charles III's wax statue with chocolate cake at Madame Tussauds museum, in London on Monday.
It is worth noting that Just Stop Oil activists also tried to spoil other masterpieces including Mona Lisa, Monet Painting, etc.
In the video of the two climate activists vandalising the wax statue, it was seen that they removed their jackets to reveal their t-shirts with ‘Just Stop Oil’ written on them. Soon after that, the 29-year-old activist named Tom Johnson, said, “The time for words has moved to the time for action!" After that, both of them smeared chocolate cake on King Charles III statue one by one.
The two activists of Just Stop the Oil organisation said, "We are here because we seek to protect our freedoms and rights because we seek to protect this green and pleasant land which is the inheritance of us all."
“The science is clear. The demand is simple: just stop new oil and gas. It’s a piece of cake."
However, this was not the first time when Just Stop Oil activists spoiled expensive exhibits in museums to mark their protest. Even the famous Mona Lisa could not be saved from their food attack.
Climate warriors attempted to cake Mona Lisa
In May this year, the climate warriors chose the globally popular Mona Lisa painting to send their message across the world. A climate activist tried to throw a cake on the Mona Lisa painting. However, the attempt failed and the painting didn’t suffer any damage.
A climate activist came in a wig and lipstick at the Louvre in Paris in a wheelchair in May this year. He leaped in no time and attacked Leonardo da Vinci’s 16th-century masterpiece. He also tried to “smash the bulletproof glass," reported Agence France-Presse.
Climate activists throw mashed potatoes at a Monet Painting
A day ago, Just Stop Oil activists hurled mashed potatoes at a Monet painting, which cost around tens of millions of dollars in a museum in Potsdam, Germany.
In the video posted by Just Stop Oil, two activists were seen throwing yellow-tinged mashed potatoes on the doused Oscar-Claude Monet’s 130-year-old work “Les Meules". Later the due glued themselves to the wall at the Museum Barberini to convey their message on stopping the oil and gas deals.
Activists paint Van Gogh’s iconic ‘Sunflowers’ painting in red with soup
In a similar incident, Van Gogh's iconic Sunflowers painting, worth $85 million, became the target of fossil fuel protesters and was marred with a tin of Heinz tomato soup.
Vincent van Gogh’s iconic “Sunflowers" painting is kept inside the National Gallery in London. The two activists, twenty-year-old Anna Holland and twenty-one-year-old Phoebe Plummer were later arrested by the police
Why are the climate activists spoiling exhibits?
Just Stop Oil is a coalition of activists who are protesting agaonst government's plan to allow over 100 new oil and gas projects by 2025. The group calls out the UK government for its failure to fulfil its promise to help people in cutting down their energy bills.
The coalition is constantly holding meetings, staging protests to oppose the UK government's licensing and consents for the exploration, development and production of fossil fuels in the UK. A series of attacks on masterpieces by these activists is their way of bringing the world's notice to the problem of climate change.
