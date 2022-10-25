From King Charles III to Mona Lisa, why are activists spoiling exhibits

In the video of the two climate activists vandalising the wax statue, it was seen that they removed their jackets to reveal their t-shirts with ‘Just Stop Oil’ written on them. Soon after that, the 29-year-old activist named Tom Johnson, said, “The time for words has moved to the time for action!" After that, both of them smeared chocolate cake on King Charles III statue one by one.

