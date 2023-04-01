From Last Supper selfie to subway ride with Mona Lisa - AI art gains momentum

Updated: 01 Apr 2023

As the AI wave gains momentum, social media platforms have been inundated with ‘fake’ images and fanciful (yet convincingly visualised) narratives. Against this backdrop, some have also taken it upon themselves to recreate historical and mythological moments in an unique ‘selfie’ format.

1/8The art world has been thrown into turmoil recently with AI programs such as ChatGPT, Midjourney and Stable Diffusion seemingl poised to transform human expression | The Last Supper (reimagined by Midjourney)

2/8But as controversy rages, some AI ‘artists’ have taken it upon themselves to reimagine historical scenes in ‘selfie’ format. | Neanderthals pose for a photo during the Stone Age

3/8Visuals generated by film editor Duncan Thomsen has since gone viral on social media platforms. The photos reimagine how historical figures (Cleopatra can be seen in this image) would appear if they could take colourful modern selfies.

4/8The rather realistic photos include a selfie shot by Queen Elizabeth I in the late 1500s

5/8Another photo appears to have been taken by Napoleon Bonaparte with his troops at Waterloo circa 1815.

6/8Others on social media have also joined the unusual trend, with one use visualising how Moses would have looked while stopping to snap a quick selfie after parting the Red Sea.

7/8Photos featuring Jesus Christ appeared to be popular, with several Last Supper ‘behind the scenes’ photos now making the rounds.