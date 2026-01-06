From Maduro's greetings to Cilia's bandages: Here's how first day in court went for captured Venezuelan President, wife

Deposed Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro declared himself “innocent” and a “decent man” as he pleaded not guilty to federal drug trafficking charges in a US courtroom on Monday. Maduro made his first appearance in a US court on the narco-terrorism charges cited by the Trump administration to justify his capture and transfer to New York.

Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores were brought into court around noon for a brief but mandatory legal proceeding, which is expected to mark the beginning of a lengthy legal battle over whether he can be tried in the US.

Advertisement

Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores' first day in US court The hearing began at 12:02 pm (1702 GMT) in Manhattan federal court, where the judge Alvin Hellerstein opened proceedings by outlining the charges listed in the indictment. Hellerstein informed the couple of their right to notify the Venezuelan consulate about their arrest.

Maduro greeted reporters in court with a “Happy New Year".

He was permitted to keep the notes he took during the court proceedings. Seated at the defense table with a yellow legal pad next to a copy of the indictment, Maduro requested that his notes “be respected” and that he be allowed to retain them.

Dressed in jail-issued khaki pants and a blue short-sleeved shirt over an orange undershirt, he offered the greeting several times while looking at reporters in the jury box before addressing the full courtroom gallery. Throughout the hearing, Maduro remained respectful of court decorum, taking extensive notes and repeatedly arguing that he had been unlawfully abducted.

Advertisement

Prosecutors accuse him of running a cocaine-smuggling network that allegedly worked with violent groups such as Mexico’s Sinaloa and Zetas cartels, Colombia’s FARC rebels, and Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua gang.

Also present in the courtroom were agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration, including Frank Tarentino, the special agent in charge of the agency’s New York Division.

“I’m innocent. I am not guilty. I am a decent man, the president of my country,” Maduro told the judge Hellerstein while speaking through an interpreter, according to Reuters. As per AP, he also mentioned, “I was captured.”

Meanwhile, Cilia Flores emphasised her role as Venezuela’s first lady. After Maduro entered his plea, Judge Hellerstein addressed his wife, asking her to confirm her identity. Cilia Flores, speaking in Spanish through an interpreter, stated: “I am first lady of the Republic of Venezuela.” When asked to enter a plea, she replied, “Not guilty. Completely innocent.”

Advertisement

Cilia Flores had her temple and eyelid bandaged in court. Her attorney, Mark E. Donnelly, mentioned she sustained “significant injuries” during her capture and that he suspects she has a fracture or severe bruising on her ribs. The judge instructed prosecutors to ensure she receives proper medical care, a report by AP noted.

Attorney Mark Donnelly, speaking on behalf of Cilia Flores, stated that his client experienced “health and medical issues that will require attention.” Donnelly noted that Flores, 69, might have a fracture or severe bruising on her ribs and could require a full X-ray.

As Maduro prepared to leave with federal officers, a man in the audience stood and spoke loudly in Spanish, calling him an “illegitimate” president. The man, 33-year-old Pedro Rojas, later said he had been imprisoned by the Venezuelan regime. As deputy US Marshals escorted Maduro from the courtroom, the deposed leader responded directly to the man in Spanish, “I am a kidnapped president. I am a prisoner of war.”

Advertisement

The court proceedings concluded at 12:31 pm (local time). Maduro’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 17. At the conclusion of the hearing, Maduro and his wife were escorted out of the courtroom.

Both Maduro and Flores agreed to remain detained for the time being, with their attorneys able to revisit a bail request at a later date.