From Moody's downgraded outlook to crashing oil prices, know top 10 updates of SVB collapse
Amid the fears of a fresh financial crisis erupted due to the Silicon Valley Bank crisis, the Moody's Investors revised its outlook on he US banking system to ‘negative’ from ‘stable’ on Tuesday. Know latest updates about the SVB here
The revised outlook of Moody's Investors on the US banking system to ‘negative’ from ‘stable’ has further increased the market chaos that emerged as the after-effect of Silicon Valley Bank's collapse in the economy. The reversed outlook has further heightened the risk of contagion. From crashing global oil prices to falling currencies, the bank runs at Silicon Valley Bank, Silvergate Capital Corp, and Signature Bank have begun a cycle of reactions in the economy. The US banking sector is struggling to regain confidence in the industry.