From Mumbai Dabbawalas to Pune based architect, a look at Indians invited for King Charles' coronation5 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 04:14 PM IST
The royal family is set to turn the page on a new chapter on 6 May with the coronation of King Charles III.
The royal family is set to turn the page on a new chapter on 6 May with the coronation of King Charles III. The highly-anticipated coronation ceremony will take place after 70 years. The ceremony is set to begin at 11am (3:30 pm IST) on 6th May, following the arrival of the royal procession from Buckingham Palace, and is expected to conclude by 1pm.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×