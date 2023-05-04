The royal family is set to turn the page on a new chapter on 6 May with the coronation of King Charles III. The highly-anticipated coronation ceremony will take place after 70 years. The ceremony is set to begin at 11am (3:30 pm IST) on 6th May, following the arrival of the royal procession from Buckingham Palace , and is expected to conclude by 1pm.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty are set to lead a procession of flag-bearers at the Coronation ceremony of King Charles III, according to Buckingham Palace.

There will be five main elements of the coronation ceremony which will take place at Westminster Abbey in London: the recognition; the oath; the anointing; the investiture and crowning; and the enthronement and homage, as well as Queen's coronation. The 2,200-strong congregation that will be assembled at Westminster Abbey in London will include royalty, world leaders and also a number of Indian community workers associated with the monarch’s charity initiatives over the years as Prince of Wales.

From India, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will be visiting the UK on 5th May and to attend the May 6 coronation of King Charles III on behalf of the Indian government.

Here's the list of Indians who will be attending King Charles' coronation ceremony:

Mumbai Dabbawalas: Mumbai's Dabbawalas, known worldwide for their lunchbox delivery and return system have received an invitation for King Charles coronation ceremony. They will present Puneri Pagadi and a shawl of the Warkari community to the King. While speaking to ANI, Dabbawalas Spokesperson Vishnu Kaldoke said, “Mumbai Dabbawalas have had good relations with British royalty. Two dabbawalas were invited to his wedding. It was an honour for us. He is about to become the King. So, we want to present King Charles with Puneri Pagadi and a shawl of the Warkari community."

Pune based architect Sourabh Phadke: Sourabh Phadke, a Pune-born architect and teacher has been named among the selected charity champions invited to attend King Charles coronation. The 38-year-old was chosen for his association and great success through the causes supported by the Prince’s Foundation, the charity founded by Charles when he was the Prince of Wales. He received an Albukhary Foundation Scholarship to do an MA at the Prince’s Foundation’s School of Traditional Arts, where he now works as a tutor. Having led a nomadic existence in India, travelling from place to place teaching and also building schools, Phadke moved to the UK a few years ago when his wife Persis won a scholarship to do a geography PhD at King’s College in London. Growing up in India, he lived and worked in communities around the country and helped design and construct buildings using local materials such as mud, stone and bamboo. Having originally trained as an architect, Phadke made the decision to change direction as he said he found it “disgusting" the way education was preparing students not for joy or satisfaction but as units meant to earn money. He then worked as a teacher and was part of a group that started a school on the outskirts of Pune in a couple of years, constructing the classrooms from scratch. The young professional says the recent changes in his life had helped him realise how much he loved his work.

Dr Issac Mathai: Dr Issac Mathai is a Bengaluru-based doctor has a long time relationship with the royal family. Dr Mathai is the Chairman of SOUKYA, an International Holistic Centre at Samethanahalli, near Whitefield. Since 2010, Queen Camilla has often visited the centre for for holistic treatment and later in 2019, she was also accompanied by King Charles to the facility. Dr Mathai was also one of the very few who were called for for Queen Elizabeth's funeral.

Manju Malhi: Manju Malhi is an Indian-origin chef who works with a senior citizens charity in the UK. She is a professional chef who, since 2016, has acted as the Resident Chef for the charity Open Age, which champions an active life for older people in London, helping those aged 50 or older to sustain their physical and mental fitness, maintain an active lifestyle and develop new interests. Malhi was awarded British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to the community in London during the COVID-19 response and will join 850 BEM recipients as well as other community champions and charity representatives from across the UK at the ceremony to be held in Westminster Abbey on May 6.

Sonam Kapoor: Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor will perform a spoken word at the historical coronation ceremony of King Charles III on 7 May. Sonam Kapoor will join a host of other noted celebrities from around the world. The exact details of her performance are not revealed yet and but sources claim that it is expected to be something around the British Royal Family.

Among the other young people associated with the former Prince of Wales’ charity initiatives invited include Gulfsha, who was awarded the Prince’s Trust Global Award in 2022 in recognition of her exceptional determination and achievements demonstrated through her participation in the charity’s Get Into programme in India. From Canada, Indian-origin Jay Patel is also among the invitees to the Abbey on Saturday for completing the Prince's Trust Canada's Youth Employment programme in May 2022.

In addition to the guests seated in the Abbey, 400 young people representing charitable organisations nominated by the King and Queen Camilla and the UK government will watch the Coronation Service and Processions from inside St. Margaret’s Church at Westminster Abbey.

The overall guest list will also include members of Parliament, former British Prime Ministers, representatives from the church and other faiths, representatives from the country’s defence services, Nobel Prize Winners and British Empire Medal (BEM) recipients. There will also be several celebrities in the congregation including American singer-songwriter Lionel Ritchie as an Ambassador of the Prince’s Trust and Kelly Jones, the lead singer of the band Stereophonics, also for her association with the Trust.

