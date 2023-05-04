Pune based architect Sourabh Phadke: Sourabh Phadke, a Pune-born architect and teacher has been named among the selected charity champions invited to attend King Charles coronation. The 38-year-old was chosen for his association and great success through the causes supported by the Prince’s Foundation, the charity founded by Charles when he was the Prince of Wales. He received an Albukhary Foundation Scholarship to do an MA at the Prince’s Foundation’s School of Traditional Arts, where he now works as a tutor. Having led a nomadic existence in India, travelling from place to place teaching and also building schools, Phadke moved to the UK a few years ago when his wife Persis won a scholarship to do a geography PhD at King’s College in London. Growing up in India, he lived and worked in communities around the country and helped design and construct buildings using local materials such as mud, stone and bamboo. Having originally trained as an architect, Phadke made the decision to change direction as he said he found it “disgusting" the way education was preparing students not for joy or satisfaction but as units meant to earn money. He then worked as a teacher and was part of a group that started a school on the outskirts of Pune in a couple of years, constructing the classrooms from scratch. The young professional says the recent changes in his life had helped him realise how much he loved his work.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}