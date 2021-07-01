From pandemic to endemic, Singapore creates model for living with covid-19

Singapore’s plan to transition from pandemic to endemic looks like this: Most of the city-state’s 5.7 million residents will be vaccinated—it aims to fully cover two-thirds of its population by early August—making it harder for the virus to transmit and, more important, harder for it to kill. Some people will still fall sick with Covid-19, but most will recover at home. Authorities will track and trace much less, quarantine far fewer people and end the daily ritual of tabulating new cases, switching instead to measuring how many Covid-19 patients are in intensive-care units and how many need intubation for oxygen.

