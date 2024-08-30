In an interview with CNN's Dana Bash, Kamala Harris condemned Donald Trump for dividing the nation and emphasised her unchanged values on fracking and immigration.

US Vice-president, and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris gave her first formal interview, on Friday (India time), ahead of the US Presidential Elections 2024 scheduled in November. Talking to CNN's Dana Bash, Harris used the chance to slam Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, and emphasised how her “values have never changed." Harris also addressed criticism on key issues including fracking and immigration. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kamala Harris interview: Top Updates The US vice president said she was very proud of how Joe Biden's governance had “brought inflation down to less than 3%," and capped “the cost of insulin at $35 a month for seniors." Harris slammed Donald Trump, saying that “he was gonna do a number of things, including allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices," which “never happened." “ We did it," Kamala Harris said.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Kamala Harris also slammed the former US President and Republican nominee Donald Trump on a host of issues. According to her, Trump has been “dividing the nation." She said that Trump “has really been pushing an agenda and an environment that is about diminishing the character and the strength of who we are as Americans." Harris further added that America was “ready to turn a page on that." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Harris emphasised a “two-state solution" for the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. Reiterating about “getting the hostages out," Harris mentioned that she was “unequivocal and — and unwavering" in her "commitment to Israel’s defence and its ability to defend itself. And that’s not gonna change."

Kamala Harris also slammed the Republican nominee Donald Trump in the CNN interview for adopting the “same old tired playbook" while responding to the question about the former president’s false suggestion that she had “turned Black" for political purposes. Harris, who is of Black and South Asian descent, remained unfazed by the criticism.

Focusing on how she would act as a President for “all Americans," Kamala Harris said she would nominate a Republican in her Cabinet if she is elected in the upcoming US Presidential polls. Harris, however, did not specify any name, as she went on to say, "..And I think it would be to the benefit of the American public to have a member of my Cabinet who was a Republican." Harris attacked former President Donald Trump for killing a bipartisan deal on the border issue earlier in 2024 while dodging a question on why the Biden-Harris administration didn’t act sooner. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Harris offered a detailed explanation of why she's changed her stance on some issues such as fracking and immigration. “I think the most important and most significant aspect of my policy perspective and decisions is my values have not changed," replied Harris, when pressed by Dana Bash on how the voters should look at the changes that Harris has brought in these issues.

Harris emphasized the progress she and President Joe Biden had made on the economy as Covid-19 surged across the US. She, however, acknowledged the inflation that has been plaguing the country while mentioning that “prices, in particular for groceries, are still too high."