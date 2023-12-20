Safdar Hashmi, one of the brilliant theoreticians and practitioners of political theatre—especially street theatre—India produced, once said ‘Books want to say something’, ( kitabe kuchh kahna chahti hain ). And he is right. Books do want to say something but only to those who strike a chord of friendship with them. As the popular saying goes, ‘books are the best friend of people.’ They not only provide the best refuge from the woes and troubles of life but also open a window of an infinite source of knowledge and wisdom from the experiences of others.

Here is a list of the top five best sellers of 2023. One of them featured in Guinness World Records by becoming ‘the fastest selling non-fiction book of all time’ on the date of its release, while another provides the ‘raw and unfiltered’ and chilling description of her life amid her incredible journey to stardom.

Spare by Prince Harry

Spare—one of the most talked about books of 2023—is the memoir of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. The autobiography, ghostwritten by J.R. Moehringer, begins near the end, describing a meeting with his father and brother to discuss his plan to step back from his royal role. He then focuses his childhood and the profound effect of the death of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, as well as his teenage years, and subsequent deployment to Afghanistan with the British Army. He writes about his relationship with his brother, Prince William, and his father, King Charles III, and his father's marriage to Camilla Parker Bowles, as well as his courtship and marriage to the American actress Meghan Markle and the couple's subsequent stepping back from their royal roles.

‘Spare’--officially released on 10 January 2023--was published by Penguin Random House in fifteen different languages. According to Guinness World Records, Spare became "the fastest-selling non-fiction book of all time" on the date of its release. Total book sales were around 400,000 copies in the UK on its very first day. Spare sold more than 3.2 million copies across all formats worldwide in its first week of publication.

Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros

American novelist Rebecca Yarros’ adult fantasy novel “Fourth Wing", is the first book in the Empyrean series.

The thrilling fantasy of ‘Fourth Wing’, takes the reader to the journey of protagonist Violet Sorrengail, 20, who is grappling with a chronic illness, and wants to live a quiet life among books and history. She is forced by her mother—a commanding general—to join a war college for dragon riders despite Violet's small and fragile body.

Violet's world is turned upside down as she was supposed to join Scribe Quadrant’s "Fourth Wing". Violet faces an ominous reality: with an abundance of cadets vying for dragon partnerships, some would willingly eliminate her to bolster their own chances of success. In contrast, others bear animosity simply for her lineage. Violet becomes suspicious and questions hidden motives.

Released on May 2, 2023, “Fourth Wing" is published by Red Tower Books. It became a viral phenomenon on BookTok. Its popularity led it to reach the No. 1 spot on The New York Times Bestseller list, where it stayed for 18 weeks.

The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder by David Grann

David Grann, the famous journalist author of The Flower Moon and The Lost City of Z, takes the readers back to 1740s, a decade when Spain and England—vying to subject native peoples, control the world’s mineral riches and bank the wealth produced by enslaved labourers—sent shiploads of men to square off on the high seas.

The Wager, a naval adventure, tells the gripping story of HMS Wager, a square-rigged sixth-rate British Royal Navy ship and the mutiny that took place after the ship's wreckage off the coast of Patagonia in 1741.

The Wager aimed for Robinson Crusoe Island, in the Pacific, but shipwrecked instead on a remote island off Patagonia. And there the real struggle for survival begins. After the shipwreck, some stranded sailors patched together a rickety vessel and sailed 2,500 miles to Brazil. But, then, a second group of sailors from The Wager miraculously surfaced and the official survival story became much more complicated amid the deadly contest between the two central figures of the story—Capt David Cheap and the ship’s gunner, John Bulkeley—win the loyalty of the 145 survivors.

The Wager, published on April 18, 2023 by Doubleday, also gives details on naval surgery, descriptions of sailors’ quarters, a blow-by-blow account of a naval battle and even the capture of the Spanish Galleon

The Woman in Me by Britney Spears

The Woman in Me is a brave and astonishingly memoir of Britney Spears— one of the greatest performers in pop music history—that chronicles her incredible journey to stardom, the publicized challenges she faced, and her endeavours to break free from a longstanding conservatorship that once controlled her life.

The memoir begins with her paternal grandmother who was sent to an asylum by her paternal grandfather adding that "tragedy runs in her family." Britney further tells how she was marketed as innocent, even though she lost her virginity at the age of 14. In her “raw and unfiltered" description, she not only tells about her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake who dumped her by text on the set of a music video and persuaded her to undergo an abortion, but also admits that she cheated on Timberlake with a dancer Wade Robson.

The most gripping part of The Woman in Me is her account of the horrific treatment she faced under the 13-year conservatorship led by her father. One of the most chilling moments of the book is when Britney recalls her father telling her that he has assumed legal control of her personal and professional affairs.

His words: "I am Britney Spears now."

Spears explains how the conservatorship stole her joy and creativity as a performer.

“I became a robot. But not just a robot — a sort of child robot," she writes. “I had been so infantilized that I was losing pieces of what made me feel like myself."

For 13 years, Britney could not see her two sons without approval. Her driving licence was confiscated. She could not choose her meals and was forbidden from drinking tea or coffee. When she wanted to have a contraceptive intrauterine device (IUD) removed, her request was denied.

The Woman in Me—published on October 24, 2023, by Simon & Schuster—was released in 26 different languages. Soon it became the second best-selling memoir of 2023, only behind Spare by Prince Harry. As of November 1, 2023, it sold an estimated amount of 2.4 million copies in worldwide print sales.

The Bee Sting by Paul Murray

The Bee Sting is a tragicomic story of a wealthy Irish family grappling with crises. The Barneses — Dickie, Imelda, Cass and PJ —fortunes begin to plummet after the 2008 financial crash. In addition to this, all four are dealing with evils of their own: the re-emergence of a long-kept secret, blackmail, the death of a past love, a vexing frenemy, a worrisome internet pen pal and more. The novel threads together the stories of the increasingly isolated Barneses, but the overall story is not one of desolation but of hope. The Bee Sting showcases the incredible love and resilience of a family even as their world crumbles around them.

The Bee Sting, published by Macmillan, was shortlisted for the 2023 Booker Prize and won the An Post Irish Book of the Year award.

