From Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ to Britney Spears ‘The Woman in Me’: Top 5 Bestsellers of 2023
From Prince Harry’s epic memoir to Britney Spears’s chilling autobiography, David Grann’s historical novel The Wager to Rebecca Yarros’ fantasy fiction Fourth Wing, here is Livemint’s pick of the top five best sellers of 2023.
Safdar Hashmi, one of the brilliant theoreticians and practitioners of political theatre—especially street theatre—India produced, once said ‘Books want to say something’, (kitabe kuchh kahna chahti hain). And he is right. Books do want to say something but only to those who strike a chord of friendship with them. As the popular saying goes, ‘books are the best friend of people.’ They not only provide the best refuge from the woes and troubles of life but also open a window of an infinite source of knowledge and wisdom from the experiences of others.