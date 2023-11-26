A Parisian wedding that involved private concerts and staying at the Palace of Versailles is being hailed as the ‘nuptials of the century’. Heiress Madelaine Brockway tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Jacob LaGrone earlier this month in a lavish ceremony. The extravagant five-day event reportedly cost a whopping $59 million and visuals have since gone viral on social media platforms. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I need Madelaine Brockway's wedding planner for my wedding," enthused one Twitter user.

"Deeply obsessed with the footage coming out of Paris of the Madelaine Brockway wedding. The level of wealth is…staggering," wrote another.

"As a result of the recent surfacing of Madelaine Brockway's wedding content, I have officially opened the Pandora's box that is planning my future wedding," joked a third.

Reports indicate that Brockway's wedding festivities kicked off with a "bachelorette week" in Utah. Rooms in the luxury resort Amangiri come with a minimum single night price tag of $3,150. Social media posts suggest that different days of the Madelaine Brockway bachelorette week had a variety of themes and activities lined up.

"Transport yourself to the opulent world of Marie Antoinette this Halloween at Amangiri for day 4 of the Brockway bachelorette party. Step into 18th-century with costumes inspired by the grandeur of her court. Enjoy a night of ballroom dances, intriguing mysteries and immerse yourself in the decadence of the era under a full moon. It's a Halloween celebration like no other!" urged one post.

Another day of the bachelorette week appeared to be alien-themed – with a social media post urging guests to gear up for an "otherworldly experience".

The couple reportedly flew their guests to Paris private jets and stayed in the Palace of Versailles.

Brockway and LaGrone hosted their welcome dinner at the Paris Opera House – with musical performances and hundreds of flowers. A social media post tagging Brockway indicates that the balconies and staircases were "adorned with florals" and violinists flanked the steps as guests arrived.

"We added another iconic Parisian component with Cedric Grolet desserts of individual flowers and a display of chocolate trees with his famous fruits," The Lake Como Wedding Planner Instagram handle added.

While the wedding venue remains undisclosed, reports indicate that the couple enjoyed their first dance as husband and wife while Maroon 5 played a private concert. Visuals shared by guests suggest that the celebrations were held outdoors in a garden that boasted views of the Eiffel Tower.

