Malala Yousafzai, the renowned Pakistani activist for female education and youngest Nobel Prize laureate, celebrated her 26th birthday on July 12. Many celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra, Michelle Obama, Melinda Gates, and Phoebe Adele Gates, took to social media to wish her a happy birthday.

Asser Malik, Malala's husband, also expressed his love and admiration for her on Instagram. In a heartfelt post, Asser praised Malala, stating that she doesn't need any reminders of how amazing she is. He called her the best partner he could have ever hoped for. The post was accompanied by an adorable photo of the couple hugging each other on a wooden dock by a waterfront.

Actress Priyanka Chopra also extended her birthday wishes to Malala on Instagram, hoping for the best for her always.

To commemorate Malala Day, Michelle Obama took to Twitter to express her admiration for Malala Yousafzai and the impact she has made on girls worldwide. Michelle Obama, through her organization Girls Alliance, reached out to members from Namibia, India, Nepal, Guatemala, and Uganda, asking them to share why Malala inspires them. The responses received were filled with love and admiration for Malala's tireless efforts in advocating for girls' education. Michelle Obama expressed her gratitude to Malala for her dedication and the positive change she has brought to the lives of girls globally.