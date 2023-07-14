From Priyanka Chopra to husband Asser Malik all shower Malala Yousafzai with birthday wishes on social media3 min read 14 Jul 2023, 09:46 PM IST
Malala Yousafzai celebrated her 26th birthday, with celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Michelle Obama, and Melinda Gates wishing her a happy birthday.
Malala Yousafzai, the renowned Pakistani activist for female education and youngest Nobel Prize laureate, celebrated her 26th birthday on July 12. Many celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra, Michelle Obama, Melinda Gates, and Phoebe Adele Gates, took to social media to wish her a happy birthday.
On Malala Yousafzai's 26th birthday, Melinda French Gates ,Co-chair of Gates Foundation, took to Twitter to wish her a happy birthday and commend her courageous efforts in advocating for girls' access to education. Melinda acknowledged Malala's impactful use of her voice, inspiring countless girls and women to do the same and make a difference in the world. She expressed her admiration for Malala's dedication and the positive impact she has had, making the world a better place. Melinda extended her well wishes, hoping that the upcoming year fulfils all of Malala's aspirations.
Malala's birthday holds significance as it commemorates the day she delivered her first public speech at the United Nations, just nine months after surviving a gunshot wound. She celebrated her birthday in Nigeria, where she spent time with schoolgirls. Sharing a post from there she mentioned that she started a tradition of celebrating her birthday with girls ten years ago. She reflected on her journey since her first UN speech, completing her education, founding the Malala Fund, and traveling to 31 countries to meet advocates fighting for girls' education.
In 2012, Malala was targeted by the Taliban for her opposition to their restrictions on female education. Despite the life-threatening attack, she emerged stronger and has since dedicated her life to advocating for girls' right to quality education.
Malala Yousafzai is widely recognised for her activism and advocacy for girls' education. She became the youngest Nobel Prize laureate at the age of 17.