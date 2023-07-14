To commemorate Malala Day, Michelle Obama took to Twitter to express her admiration for Malala Yousafzai and the impact she has made on girls worldwide. Michelle Obama, through her organization Girls Alliance, reached out to members from Namibia, India, Nepal, Guatemala, and Uganda, asking them to share why Malala inspires them. The responses received were filled with love and admiration for Malala's tireless efforts in advocating for girls' education. Michelle Obama expressed her gratitude to Malala for her dedication and the positive change she has brought to the lives of girls globally.