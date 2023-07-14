Malala Yousafzai celebrated her 26th birthday, with celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Michelle Obama, and Melinda Gates wishing her a happy birthday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Malala Yousafzai, the renowned Pakistani activist for female education and youngest Nobel Prize laureate, celebrated her 26th birthday on July 12. Many celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra, Michelle Obama, Melinda Gates, and Phoebe Adele Gates, took to social media to wish her a happy birthday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Malala Yousafzai, the renowned Pakistani activist for female education and youngest Nobel Prize laureate, celebrated her 26th birthday on July 12. Many celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra, Michelle Obama, Melinda Gates, and Phoebe Adele Gates, took to social media to wish her a happy birthday.
Asser Malik, Malala's husband, also expressed his love and admiration for her on Instagram. In a heartfelt post, Asser praised Malala, stating that she doesn't need any reminders of how amazing she is. He called her the best partner he could have ever hoped for. The post was accompanied by an adorable photo of the couple hugging each other on a wooden dock by a waterfront.
Asser Malik, Malala's husband, also expressed his love and admiration for her on Instagram. In a heartfelt post, Asser praised Malala, stating that she doesn't need any reminders of how amazing she is. He called her the best partner he could have ever hoped for. The post was accompanied by an adorable photo of the couple hugging each other on a wooden dock by a waterfront.
Actress Priyanka Chopra also extended her birthday wishes to Malala on Instagram, hoping for the best for her always.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Actress Priyanka Chopra also extended her birthday wishes to Malala on Instagram, hoping for the best for her always.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
To commemorate Malala Day, Michelle Obama took to Twitter to express her admiration for Malala Yousafzai and the impact she has made on girls worldwide. Michelle Obama, through her organization Girls Alliance, reached out to members from Namibia, India, Nepal, Guatemala, and Uganda, asking them to share why Malala inspires them. The responses received were filled with love and admiration for Malala's tireless efforts in advocating for girls' education. Michelle Obama expressed her gratitude to Malala for her dedication and the positive change she has brought to the lives of girls globally.
To commemorate Malala Day, Michelle Obama took to Twitter to express her admiration for Malala Yousafzai and the impact she has made on girls worldwide. Michelle Obama, through her organization Girls Alliance, reached out to members from Namibia, India, Nepal, Guatemala, and Uganda, asking them to share why Malala inspires them. The responses received were filled with love and admiration for Malala's tireless efforts in advocating for girls' education. Michelle Obama expressed her gratitude to Malala for her dedication and the positive change she has brought to the lives of girls globally.
On Malala Yousafzai's 26th birthday, Melinda French Gates ,Co-chair of Gates Foundation, took to Twitter to wish her a happy birthday and commend her courageous efforts in advocating for girls' access to education. Melinda acknowledged Malala's impactful use of her voice, inspiring countless girls and women to do the same and make a difference in the world. She expressed her admiration for Malala's dedication and the positive impact she has had, making the world a better place. Melinda extended her well wishes, hoping that the upcoming year fulfils all of Malala's aspirations.
On Malala Yousafzai's 26th birthday, Melinda French Gates ,Co-chair of Gates Foundation, took to Twitter to wish her a happy birthday and commend her courageous efforts in advocating for girls' access to education. Melinda acknowledged Malala's impactful use of her voice, inspiring countless girls and women to do the same and make a difference in the world. She expressed her admiration for Malala's dedication and the positive impact she has had, making the world a better place. Melinda extended her well wishes, hoping that the upcoming year fulfils all of Malala's aspirations.
Malala's birthday holds significance as it commemorates the day she delivered her first public speech at the United Nations, just nine months after surviving a gunshot wound. She celebrated her birthday in Nigeria, where she spent time with schoolgirls. Sharing a post from there she mentioned that she started a tradition of celebrating her birthday with girls ten years ago. She reflected on her journey since her first UN speech, completing her education, founding the Malala Fund, and traveling to 31 countries to meet advocates fighting for girls' education.
Malala's birthday holds significance as it commemorates the day she delivered her first public speech at the United Nations, just nine months after surviving a gunshot wound. She celebrated her birthday in Nigeria, where she spent time with schoolgirls. Sharing a post from there she mentioned that she started a tradition of celebrating her birthday with girls ten years ago. She reflected on her journey since her first UN speech, completing her education, founding the Malala Fund, and traveling to 31 countries to meet advocates fighting for girls' education.
In 2012, Malala was targeted by the Taliban for her opposition to their restrictions on female education. Despite the life-threatening attack, she emerged stronger and has since dedicated her life to advocating for girls' right to quality education.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In 2012, Malala was targeted by the Taliban for her opposition to their restrictions on female education. Despite the life-threatening attack, she emerged stronger and has since dedicated her life to advocating for girls' right to quality education.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Malala Yousafzai is widely recognised for her activism and advocacy for girls' education. She became the youngest Nobel Prize laureate at the age of 17.
Malala Yousafzai is widely recognised for her activism and advocacy for girls' education. She became the youngest Nobel Prize laureate at the age of 17.