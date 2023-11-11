In a remarkable turn of events, Haji Baloch, a fisherman residing in Karachi's impoverished Ibrahim Hyderi village, experienced an overnight transformation into a millionaire following the auction of a rare medicinal fish.

Baloch and his team, hailing from the Pakistan Fishermen Folk Forum, successfully captured the elusive "Sowa" fish from the Arabian Sea on a fateful Monday, PTI reported.

The substantial catch, identified for its golden hue, was sold for a staggering 70 million Pakistani rupees at the bustling Karachi harbour during the Friday morning auction, as revealed by Mubarak Khan, a representative of the Fishermen Folk Forum.

70 million Pakistani rupees is ₹2.05 crore in Indian Rupee.

The Sowa fish, renowned for its purported healing and medicinal properties found in substances within its belly, also yields a thread-like material utilized in surgical procedures.

Baloch disclosed that each fish fetched an impressive sum of approximately 7 million rupees during the auction. Weighing between 20 to 40 kilograms and capable of growing up to 1.5 meters, the Sowa fish is highly coveted in East Asian nations for its scarcity and distinct attributes.

What is Sowa Fish Famous For?

Beyond its economic value, the Sowa fish carries significant cultural and traditional importance, prominently featuring in both traditional medicines and local culinary practices. The fortuitous encounter with a substantial cache of these golden fish in the open sea of Karachi proved to be a windfall for Baloch and his crew.

Expressing gratitude for the unexpected fortune, Haji Baloch conveyed his intention to share the newfound wealth with his dedicated crew of seven individuals. Notably, the Sowa fish tends to approach the coast exclusively during the breeding season, adding an element of seasonality to the remarkable event that led to Haji Baloch's unexpected wealth accumulation.

Who is Haji Baloch?

Baloch lives in the impoverished Ibrahim Hyderi fishing village. He along with his workers caught the fish known as golden fish or “Sowa" in the local dialect from the Arabian Sea on Monday, PTI reported.

Earlier in May 2021, a fisherman named Sajid Haji Abubakar caught a Sowa fish, weighing 48 kilos, off the coast of Balochistan province's Gwadar. The Sowa fish was sold for around ₹7.2 million, according to Gulf Today reported.

The fisherman credited the boat's owner for catching the fish in Gwadar about two years ago, the report added.

