Karachi fisherman Haji Baloch catches rare Sowa fish, sells it for over ₹2 crore
The valuable catch of golden fish, known for its medicinal properties, made a Pakistani fisherman Haji Baloch and his crew millionaires overnight after selling it for ₹2 crore at auction in Karachi.
In a remarkable turn of events, Haji Baloch, a fisherman residing in Karachi's impoverished Ibrahim Hyderi village, experienced an overnight transformation into a millionaire following the auction of a rare medicinal fish.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message