From Rihanna to Chloë Sevigny, Fashion Week prioritized charisma over clothes

Somehow, even after 20 years in business, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez of Proenza Schouler are seen as the “cool kids" of the New York fashion scene. Same goes for the women they dress, like Chloë Sevigny, who opened their show, and Sienna Miller, who sat front row. All of them are now in their 40s, but they possess a with-it edginess even as they’ve graduated from Lit Lounge to the Carlyle, from accumulating matchbooks to collecting Prouvé.