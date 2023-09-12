Kim Jong Un, North Korea's leader, has embarked on his first overseas visit in over four years, travelling from Pyongyang to Vladivostok, Russia, for a summit with President Vladimir Putin.

As per a report by BBC, Kim's preference for train travel during international trips is well-known, and he spent approximately 20 hours covering 1,180km on his slow-moving, green-and-yellow luxury train. Notably, the train's heavy armoured protection causes it to travel at a relatively slow speed of about 50km/h, much slower than modern trains.

The enigmatic dark green train consists of a staggering 90 carriages, and it includes tinted windows designed to conceal the identities of the occupants. Remarkably, every carriage is fully armoured, significantly increasing the train's weight by thousands of pounds.

Additionally, the train boasts a restaurant stocked with luxurious French wine, offering passengers the opportunity to indulge in live lobster and pork barbecue.

Furthermore, the train features conference rooms, audience chambers, and bedrooms, equipped with satellite phones and flat-screen televisions to facilitate briefings and various activities during the journey.

The tradition of long-distance train travel was initiated by Kim Jong Un's grandfather, Kim Il Sung, who began taking train trips to Vietnam and Eastern Europe. Kim Jong Il, the leader's father and predecessor, was renowned for his fear of flying, and in 2001, he famously took 10 days to reach Moscow for a meeting with Putin, opting for train travel.

As per BBC report, these opulent trains are heavily guarded by security agents who meticulously scan the routes and stations ahead for potential threats like bombs and other security concerns.

Kim Jong Un has continued this family tradition, believing that travelling by armoured train offers both enhanced security and luxury compared to air travel.

North Korean state media reported that Kim Jong Il passed away from a heart attack while aboard a train during travel in 2011.

It's worth noting that Kim Jong Un may not share his father's apprehension about flying, as he has utilized his Russian-made private jet for various trips.