From Russia Standard vodka to lobsters; Sneak peek into Kim Jong Un's bulletproof train2 min read 12 Sep 2023, 12:29 PM IST
Kim Jong Un, the leader of North Korea, travelled to Russia for a summit with President Vladimir Putin on his heavily guarded luxury train. The train consists of 90 carriages, is fully armoured, and travels at a slow speed of about 50km/h.
Kim Jong Un, North Korea's leader, has embarked on his first overseas visit in over four years, travelling from Pyongyang to Vladivostok, Russia, for a summit with President Vladimir Putin.
