From Shashi Tharoor to Shabana Azmi, tributes pour in as Mira Nair’s son Zohran Mamdani becomes New York mayor

Zohran Mamdani, the self-proclaimed socialist labelled 'a communist' by US President Donald Trump, has created history by being elected the mayor of the city widely known as the capital of global capitalism.

Mamdani, whose origins are Indian-Ugandian, has a wide support base among minorities and immigrants in NYC. He is the son of noted Indian filmmaker Mira Nair and Ugandian academic Mahmood Mamdani.

After his stunning victory, in which the 34-year-old defeated veteran Democratic leader and former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, Mamdani has been receiving congratulatory messages from all over the world, including India. Prominent Indians like Shashi Tharoor and Prashant Bhushan Jonas have extended their congratulations to the 111th mayor of what David Letterman famously called "the city so nice they named it twice".

Let's take a look at some of them:

Shashi Tharoor shared an X post which mentioned Mamdani quoting India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru in his victory speech, saying, "Wonderfully apt! Warmest congratulations to my old friend

@MiraPagliNair on her son @ZohranKMamdani’s spectacular victory and to his uncles, my Stephanian friends Vicky and Gautam Nair, for their nephew’s triumph!"

Noted lawyer Prashant Bhushan also sent out a congratulatory message, saying, "Zohran Mamdani, a Muslim immigrant wins New York’s mayoral election!

He calls himself a Democratic Socialist, and favours free buses, free childcare & freeze on rents in NY."

"He defeats big money & Trump who called him a communist & ganged up to defeat him," Bhushan added.

"His win has many lessons for politicians across the world. Shows that many people want to support those who honestly challenge the establishment & the Status Quo, & dont get scared of big money & trolling. Big win!," he also said.

Bhushan also shared a clip from Mamdani's victory speech where the latter quoted Nehru.

Indian actor Shabana Azmi took to Facebook to wish Mamdani. She said in a post, "I am over the moon ! Not only because Zohraan is Mira and Mahmoud’s son but because of who Zohraan is and the hope he represents for social justice. I have been watching his campaign closely .. inspite of all the negative publicity that was manufactured against him with Trump even pathetically saying that “ I am better looking than him!” Zohraan is young and promises “Politics is not something that is done to us , politics is something we do for ourselves . A bold vision of what we can achieve not excuses for what hasn’t been done!”

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar congratulated Mamdani in an Instagram story, which was further shared by the latter's mother, Shabana Azmi.

Mira Nair shared Zoya Akhtar's Instagram story.

US Representative Ro Khanna is also optimistic about the future of the Democratic Party after the major wins. He said in a post, "Yes on Prop 50 wins, Mamdani wins, Spanberger wins, Sherrill wins, Colorado passes tax on rich to fund school meals!", adding, "This is the beginning of the Democratic comeback and hopefully the dawn of a new populist and progressive era."

Indian journalist Rana Ayyub was also happy with Mamdani's win, calling it "A resounding message to the bigots and the Islamophobes around the world."