From Spartans to helmets, these students wear fancy head gears to avoid cheating

In an amusing incident, students of a Philippines' college wore creative head gears resembling to Spartans, helmets, crow heads, etc during their exam to avoid cheating
Gone are the days when students were made to sit leaving a gap of an empty bench between them to prevent cheating, as the teachers of a college in the Philippines have found anti-cheating hats to do the task.
Social media is brimming with interesting images of anti-cheating hats worn by students of Legazpi City’s college during their college exams. A teacher at Bicol University College of Engineering in Legazpi City had asked the students to make and wear headgears that would prevent them from peeking at others’ papers. Students decided to obey the orders creatively.
With children wearing hats made of egg boxes, cardboard, etc, the exam hall looked nothing different than a fancy dress competition. The innovative way to prevent cheating in the examination hall has been applauded by Twitteratis. From a crow head to a Spartan, students amazed the teacher as well as social media with their unique and interesting hats.
The idea was implemented for recent mid-term exams in which hundreds of students appeared in the third week of October.
Mary Joy Mandane-Ortiz, a professor at the engineering college saw the upcoming mid-term exams as an opportunity to come up with an interesting and fun way to build integrity and creativity in students. Hence, she ordered the students to wear headgears that would cover their heads and hinder their side view. One of the students also wore tunnel-visioned binoculars in the examination hall. Whereas, some decided to wear helmets and Halloween masks to meet the mandatory requirements for appearing in the examination. Some students simply used blank sheets of paper and pins to make their headgear. The teacher shared the images of the students wearing these fancy anti-cheating headgear on her Facebook account. Since then, the images of these students have gone viral and have been featured in many Thailand media outlets as well as international media organisations.
