From Spartans to helmets, these students wear fancy head gears to avoid cheating

Mary Joy Mandane-Ortiz, a professor at the engineering college saw the upcoming mid-term exams as an opportunity to come up with an interesting and fun way to build integrity and creativity in students. Hence, she ordered the students to wear headgears that would cover their heads and hinder their side view. One of the students also wore tunnel-visioned binoculars in the examination hall. Whereas, some decided to wear helmets and Halloween masks to meet the mandatory requirements for appearing in the examination. Some students simply used blank sheets of paper and pins to make their headgear. The teacher shared the images of the students wearing these fancy anti-cheating headgear on her Facebook account. Since then, the images of these students have gone viral and have been featured in many Thailand media outlets as well as international media organisations.