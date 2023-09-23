From stashing gold to Halal meet monopoly in Egypt, US senator and wife indicted for corruption1 min read 23 Sep 2023, 11:24 AM IST
Powerful US Senator Robert Menendez charged with bribery and extortion, accused of using his power for personal gain.
Federal prosecutors charged powerful US Senator Robert Menendez with bribery and extortion. Menendez was charged with using his power to help three men and the Egyptian government in exchange for bribes.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message