From Strait of Hormuz to Iran's nuclear programme and US sanctions — What we know of Trump's 15-point ceasefire plan

The Trump administration on Tuesday (local time) reportedly offered Iran a 15-point ceasefire plan to bring the ongoing conflict to a close, with the conditions offered covering both US and Israeli goals.

According to a widely quoted Channel 12 report that cited people familiar with the details, US President Donald Trump's top aides Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff have come up with a mechanism to facilitate the "declaration of a monthlong ceasefire period, during which the sides would negotiate a 15-point agreement," something akin to how the US brokered agreements with Hamas in Gaza and with Lebanon.

The New York Times, too, confirmed, citing Trump administration officials, that they had indeed sent a 15-point plan to Iran.

While there's no official word on the said 15-point plan, here's what we know about the conditions laid out by the Trump administration, based on Channel 12's report, which cited Western sources.

Trump's 15-point plan for Iran ceasefire US demands of Iran:

1. Iran must dismantle its existing nuclear capabilities.

2. Iran must commit never to pursue the development of nuclear weapons.

3. There can be no uranium enrichment on Iranian territory.

4. Iran must hand over its stockpile of roughly 450 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60% to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in the near future, in a to-be-decided timeline.

5. The Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan nuclear facilities must be dismantled.

6. The IAEA, the UN’s nuclear watchdog, must be granted full access, transparency and oversight inside Iran.

7. Iran must abandon its regional proxy “paradigm.”

8. Iran must stop the funding, direction and arming of its regional proxies.

9. The Strait of Hormuz must remain open and function as a free maritime corridor.

10. Iran’s missile programme must be limited in both range and quantity of production, with specific thresholds to be determined at a later stage.

11. Any future use of missiles by Iran must be restricted to self-defence.

If Tehran agrees, Iran would benefit as follows:

12. Iran would see the full lifting of sanctions imposed against it by the international community.

13. The US would assist Iran in advancing its civilian nuclear programme, including electricity generation at the Bushehr nuclear plant.

14. The so-called “snapback” mechanism, which allows for the automatic reimposition of sanctions if Iran fails to comply, would be removed.

The 15th point is not included in Channel 12's report. NYT, meanwhile, said that it did not possess a copy of the draft document but reported citing sources that Trump's list of demands addresses Iran's ballistic missile and nuclear programmes.

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What we know of US-Iran talks News of the 15-point plan sent by the Trump administration comes a couple of days after the US President promised to hold off on strikes against Iran's energy infrastructure, citing “very good and productive” talks with Tehran.

While Iran at the time officially denied having contact with the US on ceasefire negotiations, reports indicate that a slim window has opened for talks.

There's said to be some communication between the two lead negotiators in previous discussions, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US envoy Steve Witkoff, the BBC reported, adding that these conversations have been described as very preliminary.

A CNN report, meanwhile, said that Iranian officials had informed the Trump administration that they preferred to negotiate with Vice President J D Vance, rather than re-enter negotiations with Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law, Kushner.